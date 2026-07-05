SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 78,732 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company's stock.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.0%

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 363.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Further Reading

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