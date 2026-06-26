SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.83 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,235 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 189 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $184.81.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of MOH opened at $216.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $311.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $184.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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