SG Americas Securities LLC Has $16.68 Million Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,473 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 74,777 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Unum Group worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $446,063,000 after acquiring an additional 223,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $438,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,791,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $293,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,622,000 after acquiring an additional 607,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.83.

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Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.24. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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