SG Americas Securities LLC Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 157.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 244,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,256. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here