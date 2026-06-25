SG Americas Securities LLC Has $20.92 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,363 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 203,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Fortive worth $20,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fortive by 28.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 42,595,794 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,086,768,000 after buying an additional 9,422,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $491,928,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 102,687.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,487,060 shares of the technology company's stock worth $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479,776 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 20,483,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,003,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,046,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,891,941.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 87,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,901.80. This trade represents a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus raised Fortive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.62.

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Fortive Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FTV opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.06. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.84%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.37%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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