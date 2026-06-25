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SG Americas Securities LLC Has $20.94 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Gaming and Leisure Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.1% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 472,013 shares worth about $20.94 million.
  • Gaming and Leisure Properties reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share on revenue of $419.99 million, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $52.20.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.82 per share, equal to a 7.2% yield, though the payout ratio is above 100%, suggesting the dividend is running at a high level relative to earnings.
  • Five stocks we like better than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 109,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $20,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.5%

GLPI opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.13%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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