SG Americas Securities LLC Has $21.23 Million Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,377 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celestica worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,081,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,874 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Celestica by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,133,000 after buying an additional 2,596,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $424,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $456,511,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $315,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $363.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.02. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $474.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.58.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.Celestica's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,258,105.28. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

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