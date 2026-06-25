SG Americas Securities LLC Has $22.43 Million Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 105.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,387 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Insmed worth $22,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,076,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,668,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,524 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Insmed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,933,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,644,274,000 after buying an additional 475,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Insmed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,553,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,087,830,000 after buying an additional 74,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,201,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $905,312,000 after buying an additional 1,217,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 49.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $711,076,000 after buying an additional 1,623,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts: Sign Up

Insmed Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $103.44 on Thursday. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.39 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.Insmed's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $242,379.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,128.81. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $173,050.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,607,431.36. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,589 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,723. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Insmed from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

View Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insmed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insmed wasn't on the list.

While Insmed currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here