SG Americas Securities LLC Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,771 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 79,963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $23,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,444 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ES opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

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