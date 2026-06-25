SG Americas Securities LLC Has $25.17 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,200 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 128,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $25,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,579 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 37,490 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,541 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Stephon A. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 83,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,603,040.48. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.22 and a one year high of $118.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm's product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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