SG Americas Securities LLC Has $27.09 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 556.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,594 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 270,068 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $27,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,715 shares of the company's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,238,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company's stock.

Get FWONK alerts: Sign Up

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWONK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.43.

View Our Latest Report on FWONK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here