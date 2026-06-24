SG Americas Securities LLC Has $33.17 Million Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,490 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 238,409 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Viking worth $33,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viking during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Viking by 19,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Viking by 651.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Viking

In related news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $1,047,997.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,868,092.50. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 92,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,657,130 in the last 90 days.

Viking Stock Performance

NYSE:VIK opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Viking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Viking announced a new senior vice president of sales, a leadership move that could support growth and strengthen commercial execution. Viking announces new senior vice president of sales

Viking announced a new senior vice president of sales, a leadership move that could support growth and strengthen commercial execution. Neutral Sentiment: Several viral “Viking row” stories tied to Norway’s World Cup celebrations are circulating, but these articles are about sports/fan culture rather than Viking Holdings’ cruise business, so they are unlikely to materially affect the stock. Norway fans take over Times Square with Viking row

Several viral “Viking row” stories tied to Norway’s World Cup celebrations are circulating, but these articles are about sports/fan culture rather than Viking Holdings’ cruise business, so they are unlikely to materially affect the stock. Neutral Sentiment: A market article highlighting shipping stocks may offer a broad sector read-through, but it does not specifically change Viking Holdings’ outlook on its own. Best Shipping Stocks To Consider - June 21st

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Viking in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Viking from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Viking from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

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