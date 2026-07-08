SG Americas Securities LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in VSE Corporation $VSEC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC - Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 56,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in VSE were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 274,865 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,488,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VSE by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in VSE by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the construction company's stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in VSE by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the construction company's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other VSE news, COO Benjamin E. Thomas sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $1,279,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 42,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,431,571.98. The trade was a 13.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSEC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of VSE to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded VSE from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSE

VSE Trading Down 7.1%

VSEC opened at $221.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24. VSE Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is $192.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. VSE had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $324.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. VSE's revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VSE Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. VSE's payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation NASDAQ: VSEC is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company's solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE's core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

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