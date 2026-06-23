SG Americas Securities LLC Has $57.64 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 199,775 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $57,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TJX opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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