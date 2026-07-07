SG Americas Securities LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in Cohu, Inc. $COHU

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Cohu were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cohu Trading Down 9.0%

Shares of COHU stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 112,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,086. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $125.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Cohu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.33.

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Insider Activity at Cohu

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,689.20. This represents a 23.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James A. Donahue sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $479,719.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,343.06. This trade represents a 74.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,668 shares of company stock worth $4,248,016. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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