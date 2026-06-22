SG Americas Securities LLC Has $85.96 Million Stake in Sempra Energy $SRE

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 317.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,642 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 672,603 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sempra Energy worth $85,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

SRE stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.68. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $109,066.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,598.08. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,028 shares of company stock worth $1,370,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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