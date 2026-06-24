SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 2,692.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,705 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $37,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,593,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,988,000 after buying an additional 1,287,485 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,224 shares of the company's stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 28,736 shares of the company's stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $313,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,412.12. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ewan William Hamilton sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $187,263.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,558.54. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,354 shares of company stock valued at $568,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 1.4%

KGS opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio is 264.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kodiak Gas Services

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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