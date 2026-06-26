SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $19,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.71.

View Our Latest Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DKS opened at $237.44 on Friday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.32 and a 52-week high of $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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