SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 455.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,628 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,846 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PTC worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.90.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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