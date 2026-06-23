SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,982 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Travelers Companies worth $63,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,109,933 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,413,207,000 after purchasing an additional 110,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 486,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,750 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,100,416,000 after buying an additional 85,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,112 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $974,993,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,339,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $309.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0%

TRV opened at $310.87 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $301.52 and its 200-day moving average is $295.18. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.19 and a 52-week high of $313.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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