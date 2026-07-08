SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Caleres, Inc. $CAL

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL - Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,556 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 102,376 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Caleres worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,363 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Caleres by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,762 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 1,662.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,938 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caleres Stock Up 1.2%

CAL opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $400.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,191.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $662.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Caleres's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Caleres's payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 11,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $168,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,780 shares in the company, valued at $971,700. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Caleres from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caleres from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Caleres from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on Caleres from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caleres has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAL

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc, formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, is a leading footwear company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and selling of a broad portfolio of branded and private-label shoes. The company's operations span a range of market segments from value-priced to premium and luxury. Caleres operates through two primary segments: a retail segment anchored by the Famous Footwear banner, which includes more than 1,100 stores across North America, and a brand portfolio segment comprising owned and licensed brands such as Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Dr.

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