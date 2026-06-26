SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 122,903 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 111.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,158 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 122,903 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of W.P. Carey worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 842,106 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,638,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in W.P. Carey by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 135,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 75,253 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Bank of America upgraded W.P. Carey from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial raised W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Read Our Latest Report on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:WPC opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.97%.

Insider Transactions at W.P. Carey

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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