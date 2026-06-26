SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 166,485 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 491.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,382 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 166,485 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.33% of Mohawk Industries worth $19,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.33.

View Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,250. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,492.04. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE MHK opened at $120.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Mohawk Industries's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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