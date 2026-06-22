SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,883,072 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,308,961 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,883,072 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.64% of Kimco Realty worth $96,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 73,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Evercore set a $25.00 price objective on Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $26.08.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Kimco Realty's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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