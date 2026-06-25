SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 192,693 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 459.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,651 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 192,693 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Genuine Parts worth $24,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 37.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Genuine Parts Stock Up 4.1%

GPC stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 988.37%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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