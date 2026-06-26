SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 299,381 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,799 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 299,381 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Gen Digital worth $17,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Gen Digital by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,151 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 184,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gen Digital

In other Gen Digital news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $2,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,832,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,974,900.72. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Chrystal bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $81,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $850,198.14. The trade was a 10.56% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Gen Digital's payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEN. Argus upgraded shares of Gen Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gen Digital

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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