SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 308,310 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 201.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,671 shares of the security and automation business's stock after acquiring an additional 308,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of ADT worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,842,261 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $55,217,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 49,913 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ADT by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,444,275 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 201,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ADT by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 532,433 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 75,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company's stock.

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ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $8.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. ADT's dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADT news, EVP Fawad Ahmad purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 302,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,040,754.50. This trade represents a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omar Khan purchased 7,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,086.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,086.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,855 shares of company stock valued at $376,172. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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