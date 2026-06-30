SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,248 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $200,393,000 after buying an additional 28,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $125,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $119,062,000 after acquiring an additional 237,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $123,403,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $348.15 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.40 and a 12 month high of $397.44. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.13.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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