SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) by 302.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,013 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 75,918 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.21% of TriNet Group worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Quarry LP lifted its position in TriNet Group by 524.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $28,690.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,865. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $40,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,285.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company's 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 219.54%. TriNet Group's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNET

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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