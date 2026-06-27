SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 51,787 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Flowserve worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 153,553 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Flowserve by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 24.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 10.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Flowserve Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $72.79 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.92.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm's revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLS

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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