SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in IonQ were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IonQ by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IonQ by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IonQ alerts: Sign Up

More IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In related news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $151,662.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $613,581.54. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Stock Performance

IonQ stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $84.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -161.94 and a beta of 3.23.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here