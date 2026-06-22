SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,227 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 107,548 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Roper Technologies worth $106,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 33,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,024,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,373 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 144.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,709 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $330.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $575.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.69.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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