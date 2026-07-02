SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 113,896 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,466 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Talos Energy worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,590 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 54,854 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,196 shares of the company's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,183,496 shares of the company's stock worth $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 304,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 220,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $5,704,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,460,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $679,728,604.80. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $472.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Talos Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Talos Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Talos Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm raised Talos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.83.

View Our Latest Report on TALO

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

Further Reading

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