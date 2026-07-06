SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,522 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $198.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $237.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $212.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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