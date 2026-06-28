SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,115 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,619 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 14,115 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Andersons worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,469,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $38,746,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,019 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 570,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 637,342 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 287,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 162.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,219 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 271,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In related news, Director Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,329,794.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,332,310.84. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,667. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Andersons's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Texas Capital raised shares of Andersons to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Andersons to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Andersons from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Andersons from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andersons

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

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