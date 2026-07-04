SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,915 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 16,915 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $124,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,195.24. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $690,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,030,564.60. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,687,400. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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