SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 172,531 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,855 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 172,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $19,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DTE Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 805,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $113,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 240,696 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,270 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $51,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.00.

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DTE Energy Trading Up 1.2%

DTE opened at $152.87 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $154.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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