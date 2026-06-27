SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 175,015 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,276 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 175,015 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,839 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,286 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,756,000 after purchasing an additional 275,786 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of WEC opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average is $112.03. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.49 and a 12-month high of $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.60.

Read Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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