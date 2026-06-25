SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 203,708 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,584 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 203,708 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.80% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,726 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,503.12. The trade was a 72.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

AKR stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.21 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Acadia Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKR

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

Further Reading

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