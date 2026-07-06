SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,520 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 26,520 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Power Integrations were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,853 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 108,599 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 6,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $573,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 64,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,386,590.93. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 1,728 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $149,679.36. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,216.12. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,772 shares of company stock worth $27,322,535. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $72.99 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company's 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 286.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POWI

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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