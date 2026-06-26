SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 297,448 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,564 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 297,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,351,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 628,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 625,515 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,062,000 after purchasing an additional 365,915 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $815,587,000 after purchasing an additional 353,056 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 293.0% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 424,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $110,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,512 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $270.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. Illinois Tool Works's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $271.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

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