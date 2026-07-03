SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 43,927 Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG - Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,898 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 43,927 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1,729.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,139 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 168.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In other news, insider John Yung sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,299,905.60. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The business's 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $475.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encore Capital Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Encore Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $88.00.

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Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore's business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG - Free Report).

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