SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 603,993 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,754 shares of the company's stock after selling 603,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of YETI worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in YETI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 53,095 shares of the company's stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in YETI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 41,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of YETI by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

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YETI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting YETI this week:

YETI Stock Down 0.0%

YETI stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.73 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of YETI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.42.

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About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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