SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 68,047 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,161 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $22,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,010 shares of the company's stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC stock opened at $183.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.60 and a 52-week high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $283.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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