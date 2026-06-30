SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 75,933 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,645 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,933 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Samsara were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOT. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $19,802,808.20. Following the sale, the director owned 2,256,487 shares in the company, valued at $72,816,835.49. This trade represents a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $4,807,927.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $434,416. This trade represents a 91.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,515 shares of company stock worth $147,188,554 in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.36, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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