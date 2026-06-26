SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 80,235 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,879 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 18.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,446.28. This trade represents a 68.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,994. The trade was a 48.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $98.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.59.

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here