SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 95,088 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,245 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of BioNTech worth $24,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BioNTech by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BioNTech by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioNTech news, COO Sierk Poetting sold 50,000 shares of BioNTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $5,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 399,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,156,226.72. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 19.20% of the company's stock.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised BioNTech to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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