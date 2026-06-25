SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,414 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $23,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of EME opened at $848.79 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.31 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $855.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $761.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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