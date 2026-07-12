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SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Dream Finders Homes logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • SG Americas Securities LLC cut its Dream Finders Homes stake by 91.5% in the first quarter, selling 142,703 shares and leaving it with 13,243 shares worth about $184,000.
  • Dream Finders Homes recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, missing Wall Street’s $0.26 estimate, even as revenue came in at $887.84 million.
  • The stock traded at $15.85 and has drawn mixed analyst sentiment, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH - Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,243 shares of the company's stock after selling 142,703 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 4,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company's stock.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

DFH stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $15.85. 536,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,030. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $887.84 million during the quarter. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dream Finders Homes

About Dream Finders Homes

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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