SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Ouster, Inc. $OUST

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Ouster, Inc. (NASDAQ:OUST - Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,585 shares of the company's stock after selling 148,993 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ouster worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,683,000 after purchasing an additional 478,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,130 shares of the company's stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 118,132 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 775,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150,337 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ouster by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 715,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,479,000 after buying an additional 405,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ouster by 1,521.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 536,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ouster

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 1,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 124,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,874,953. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth P. Gianella sold 54,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $2,109,362.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,685,363.48. This trade represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 910,591 shares of company stock worth $32,578,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ouster from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Ouster Price Performance

NASDAQ OUST opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 3.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $63.79.

Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Ouster had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.The firm had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Ouster

Here are the key news stories impacting Ouster this week:

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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